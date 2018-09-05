Pirates' Nick Kingham: Looks bound for bullpen
Kingham is expected to head to the bullpen this week with the Pirates listing Ivan Nova (personal) as their probable starter for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
After Nova was scratched from his scheduled start against the Braves over the weekend to address the personal matter, Kingham excelled while stepping into the rotation on short notice, limiting Atlanta to one run and striking out four over five innings. Nova's forthcoming return to the team will give the Pirates five starting pitchers, so unless manager Clint Hurdle intends to expand the rotation to six men, it appears Kingham won't get an immediate chance to follow up last weekend's sterling performance.
