Kingham started and pitched two scoreless innings Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one batter.

He was throwing harder than last season, touching 96 mph. The tall righty, who made four errors in limited action in 2018, was charged with a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Kingham is out of options and will battle Jordan Lyles and Steven Brault for the fifth starter's spot. Most likely, Lyle will win the job with Kingham pitching out of the bullpen.