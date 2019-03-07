Kingham hurled four scoreless innings against Boston on Wednesday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three.

He retired the first nine batters he saw. Kingham, who gave up five runs in his last appearance, lowered his spring earned-run average to 5.00. The right-hander's showing was likely the best among any of Pittsburgh's fifth starter candidates this spring. While Jordan Lyles is thought to be the frontrunner for the final rotation spot, Kingham solidified his roster spot Wednesday, be it as a starter or as part of the bullpen.