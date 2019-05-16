Pirates' Nick Kingham: May be on outs for rotation
The Pirates listed Kingham as a reliever on their lineup card Wednesday, suggesting he won't be included in the team's rotation moving forward, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
With Chris Archer (thumb) returning from the 10-day injured list this week, the Pirates have one opening in the rotation left while Jameson Taillon (elbow) remains sidelined. While the Pirates haven't clarified their plans for Saturday's game against the Padres -- when the team will next require a fifth starter -- Steven Brault seems to hold the edge on that job over Kingham. The 27-year-old has lasted just four innings in both of his starts since joining the rotation, giving up a combined nine runs on 13 hits and four walks.
