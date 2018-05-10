Kingham was sent down to Double-A Altoona on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

At face value, this seems like a strange move given the right-hander's success in the majors. However, it appears that the Pirates are simply lining him up for another start in the big leagues. The next time the Pirates need a fifth starter is May 19, so Kingham would be able to make that start on normal rest with a Monday start. Triple-A Indianapolis is off Monday, so he'll instead head to Double-A to stay on the big-league schedule. Look for him to be back in the majors soon.