Pirates' Nick Kingham: Officially recalled from minors
Kingham was called up by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Kingham was recalled in order to take the mound for Monday's game against San Diego. Across six starts with Pittsburgh this year, he's posted a 3.82 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.
