Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned down again
Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
A roster spot was needed for Josh Harrison (hand) and with Joe Musgrove (shoulder) set to join the rotation this week, Kingham was expendable. Kingham took the loss against San Diego on Saturday but it was a decent performance, as he allowed just six baserunners and struck out five over six innings. Kingham should be the first pitcher up the next time the Pirates need a starter.
More News
