Kingham was sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The addition of Chris Archer made Kingham expendable, and Wednesday's showing against the Cubs didn't do much to help his cause. He only managed to record three outs, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out one. That marked his second straight dud of an outing, and he will now join the rotation at Indianapolis moving forward. Look for him to return to the big-league club when rosters expand in September, though he could be back sooner if one of the Pirates' starters suffer an injury.