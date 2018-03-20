Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned to minor-league camp
The Pirates optioned Kingham to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
At 26 years old and having yet to make his MLB debut with injuries playing a role in his slow development, Kingham isn't a prospect worth monitoring. Even so, he'll remain near the top of the list of starting options for the big club should the Pirates need to fill an opening in the rotation at any point. Kingham covered 113.1 innings for Indianapolis in 2017, finishing with a 4.13 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Looking good in Grapefruit League•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Makes first appearance Thursday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Timetable becomes more clear•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Injury not thought serious•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Will start season in minors•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Healthy after lengthy rehab•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...