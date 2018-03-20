The Pirates optioned Kingham to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

At 26 years old and having yet to make his MLB debut with injuries playing a role in his slow development, Kingham isn't a prospect worth monitoring. Even so, he'll remain near the top of the list of starting options for the big club should the Pirates need to fill an opening in the rotation at any point. Kingham covered 113.1 innings for Indianapolis in 2017, finishing with a 4.13 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.