Kingham threw five scoreless innings against the Rays on Monday. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

The right-hander, who retired the first 11 batters he faced, continued his string of inconsistent performances. He's registered a 5.09 ERA in 17.2 innings. While he's still likely behind Jordan Lyles in the running for the fifth starter's job, Kingham may make the Opening Day roster as a long man in the bullpen. He's out of minor-league options and it's doubtful the Bucs would risk losing him after nine-plus years in the organization.