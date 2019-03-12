Pirates' Nick Kingham: Plagued by inconsistency
Kingham surrendered five earned runs on six hits and four walks in 3.2 innings Monday. He struck out two batters.
After shutting down the Red Sox in his last start, Kingham struggled against Atlanta. He threw only 43 of 75 pitches for strikes. The righty remains an option for the team's fifth starter's spot, but it's looking more likely that he'll begin 2019 in the bullpen. Kingham's spring earned-run average ballooned to 7.11 with his outing Monday.
