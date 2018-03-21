Pirates' Nick Kingham: Potential midseason recall
Manager Clint Hurdle said that Kingham, who was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday, is a candidate for spot starts for the Pirates in 2018, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Kingham struggled in recent Grapefruit League performances and finished with an 8.76 ERA in 12.1 innings. "He has major-league weapons and is a guy we have confidence in to make major-league starts or come out of the bullpen if we move one of our young starters who might begin the season in the bullpen into the rotation," Hurdle noted. The righty is playing catchup after missing so much developmental time over the past several seasons, making it even more difficult to predict his performance in 2018.
