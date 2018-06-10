Pirates' Nick Kingham: Provides quality start in Saturday's loss
Kingham (2-3) took the loss in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander settled in after the Cubs pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning, throwing 65 of 99 pitches for strikes, but the Bucs could only manage one hit in support of Kingham. The rookie continues to pitch well and now has a 3.82 ERA and 35:7 K:BB through 35.1 innings in the majors, but he could have his next turn in the rotation skipped due to an off day Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Should receive another start•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Surrenders grand slam•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Confirmed for another start•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Allows three runs Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Lined up for two-start week•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Joining rotation Tuesday against Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...