Kingham (2-3) took the loss in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander settled in after the Cubs pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning, throwing 65 of 99 pitches for strikes, but the Bucs could only manage one hit in support of Kingham. The rookie continues to pitch well and now has a 3.82 ERA and 35:7 K:BB through 35.1 innings in the majors, but he could have his next turn in the rotation skipped due to an off day Thursday.