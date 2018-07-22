Kingham (5-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander has now delivered quality starts in three straight outings, posting a 2.89 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 18.2 innings while winning all three games. Kingham will look to keep his momentum going Thursday at home against the Mets.