Pirates' Nick Kingham: Registers fourth win
Kingham (4-4) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while fanning nine across 6.1 innings Friday as he picked up the victory over Milwaukee.
Kingham cruised through five innings with only one run allowed before giving up two solo home runs in the sixth and seventh inning prior to being removed. He managed to rebound from his last start Sunday versus the Dodgers when he surrendered five runs on eight hits across just three frames. Following a decent outing, Kingham sits with a 4.26 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 51:12 K:BB over 50.2 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Snaps losing streak•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Serves up three homers•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Provides quality start in Saturday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...