Kingham (4-4) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while fanning nine across 6.1 innings Friday as he picked up the victory over Milwaukee.

Kingham cruised through five innings with only one run allowed before giving up two solo home runs in the sixth and seventh inning prior to being removed. He managed to rebound from his last start Sunday versus the Dodgers when he surrendered five runs on eight hits across just three frames. Following a decent outing, Kingham sits with a 4.26 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 51:12 K:BB over 50.2 innings.