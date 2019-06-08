Kingham allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits in 2.1 innings while pitching in relief Friday against the Brewers.

The former prospect has given up 32 earned runs on 45 hits and 13 walks in his last five outings covering 24.1 innings. With a 9.61 ERA and 2.02 WHIP in 34.2 overall innings, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh designate Kingham for assignment -- even though he's out of options. The seven innings of one-hit ball he threw in his debut against the Cardinals last summer seems millions of miles away.