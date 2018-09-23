Kingham (5-7) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday against Milwaukee.

Kingham's outing didn't last long and he was chased in the second inning after surrendering five runs. The 26-year-old turned in an uncharacteristic performance, given he'd allowed up just three runs in his previous four starts heading into Sunday's game. Kingham will look to end his season on a high note with his final appearance slated for Friday against Cincinnati.