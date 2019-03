Kingham surrendered five runs on six hits and a walk in three innings Friday. He struck out two batters but gave up a pair of home runs.

The righty twirled a seven-inning, one-hitter in his major-league debut against St. Louis last summer, but complied a 5.74 ERA in 69 innings thereafter. Kingham is one of a handful of potential fifth starters for Pittsburgh, but he may be ticketed for the bullpen unless he strings together a few good outings.