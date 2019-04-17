Pirates' Nick Kingham: Saves first game
Kingham recorded his first career save Tuesday, striking out one without giving up a hit or walk in a scoreless 10th inning against the Tigers.
With limited bullpen options available, Pittsburgh was forced to go to the 27-year-old and he succeeded. The team typically has multiple options ahead of Kingham, so it might be unwise to expect additional saves from the right-hander. He's registered a 3.38 ERA in 5.1 innings over four appearances, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...