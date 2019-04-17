Kingham recorded his first career save Tuesday, striking out one without giving up a hit or walk in a scoreless 10th inning against the Tigers.

With limited bullpen options available, Pittsburgh was forced to go to the 27-year-old and he succeeded. The team typically has multiple options ahead of Kingham, so it might be unwise to expect additional saves from the right-hander. He's registered a 3.38 ERA in 5.1 innings over four appearances, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six.