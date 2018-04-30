Kingham will start Friday against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Kingham was expected to head back to Triple-A Indianapolis after making a spot start against the Cardinals on Sunday, but an impressive outing in his big-league debut -- which saw him carry a perfect game into the seventh inning and finish with nine strikeouts -- prompted the Pirates to keep him in their rotation for the time being. Steven Brault, who had reached the sixth inning in just one of his first five starts this season, was sent to the bullpen to open up a rotation spot for Kingham.