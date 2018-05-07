Pirates' Nick Kingham: Sent back to Indianapolis
Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The 26-year-old pitched well in his first two big-league starts, producing a 2.92 ERA and a 16:1 K:BB in 12.1 innings pitched. Kingham will head back to the minors for more seasoning with Joe Musgrove (shoulder) nearing a return to the rotation. If this first showing in the majors is any indication though, Kingham will likely find his way back to Pittsburgh relatively soon.
More News
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...