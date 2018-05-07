Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The 26-year-old pitched well in his first two big-league starts, producing a 2.92 ERA and a 16:1 K:BB in 12.1 innings pitched. Kingham will head back to the minors for more seasoning with Joe Musgrove (shoulder) nearing a return to the rotation. If this first showing in the majors is any indication though, Kingham will likely find his way back to Pittsburgh relatively soon.