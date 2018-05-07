Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The 26-year-old pitched well in his first two big-league starts, producing a 2.92 ERA and a 16:1 K:BB in 12.1 innings pitched. Kingham will head back to the minors for more seasoning with Joe Musgrove (shoulder) nearing a return to the rotation. If this first showing in the majors is any indication though, Kingham will likely find his way back to Pittsburgh relatively soon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories