Pirates' Nick Kingham: Serves up three homers
Kingham (2-4) was charged with seven runs (five earned) on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over three innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out two and issued three walks.
It was a disastrous return for Kingham, who saw his season ERA jump nearly 90 points. He also made two costly errors and gave away a base on a balk. The 26-year-old still has a 1.20 WHIP with the big club and there aren't many viable alternatives to replace Chad Kuhl (forearm) in the Pittsburgh rotation, but there's considerable risk here moving forward for what would likely be a margin gain even if everything breaks right. Kingham has failed to top five strikeouts in any of his last five starts.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Provides quality start in Saturday's loss•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Should receive another start•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Surrenders grand slam•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...