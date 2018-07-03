Kingham (2-4) was charged with seven runs (five earned) on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over three innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out two and issued three walks.

It was a disastrous return for Kingham, who saw his season ERA jump nearly 90 points. He also made two costly errors and gave away a base on a balk. The 26-year-old still has a 1.20 WHIP with the big club and there aren't many viable alternatives to replace Chad Kuhl (forearm) in the Pittsburgh rotation, but there's considerable risk here moving forward for what would likely be a margin gain even if everything breaks right. Kingham has failed to top five strikeouts in any of his last five starts.