Pirates' Nick Kingham: Should receive another start
Kingham is expected to make another start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Cubs, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kingham has already made two starts in place of the injured Ivan Nova (finger), most recently taking the loss Sunday against the Cardinals after yielding four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk in five innings. With the Pirates determining that Nova will need to complete a simulated game or minor-league rehab start before returning from the 10-day disabled list, it's not expected that he'll be ready to go until at least next week, putting Kingham in line for another turn through the rotation. Over his five outings with the big club this season, Kingham is 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB in 29 innings.
