Kingham will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's game against the Padres, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After a three-week stint in the minors, Kingham will rejoin the big club and assume the rotation spot of Chad Kuhl, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right forearm discomfort. Given the nature of the injury, Kuhl seems likely to miss more than the minimum amount of time, putting Kingham in line for a multi-start run in the Pittsburgh rotation. Over his six starts with the Pirates this season, Kingham has accrued a 3.82 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.