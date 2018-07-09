Pirates' Nick Kingham: Snaps losing streak
Kingham (3-4) picked up the win against the Phillies on Sunday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six solid innings, striking out five and walking one in Pittsburgh's 4-1 victory.
Kingham had loss three starts in a row coming into this contest, but he was able to dispatch of that streak with this solid outing that marked his first victory since May 4. His 4.26 ERA through 44.1 innings is underwhelming, and he got blown up for five earned runs over three innings in his last start before this one, so he's a risky fantasy stream. However, his 1.15 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB are actually both solid numbers. He's slated to take on the Brewers at home next Friday.
