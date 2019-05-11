Pirates' Nick Kingham: Starting again Monday
Kingham will start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kingham owns a 5.94 ERA but allowed just two earned runs over four innings in his first start of the season Wednesday, so he will get another shot to start next week. Chris Archer (thumb) could be activated from the injured list at some point next week, which could push Kingham back to the bullpen after Monday's outing.
