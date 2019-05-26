Kingham is scheduled to start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader at Cincinnati, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kingham has struggled as the primary pitcher in his last two outings with 13 runs allowed on 19 hits over eight innings. The Pirates may want to avoid using an opener due to the doubleheader, so the 27-year-old looks as though he'll work as a traditional starter Monday, not that his fantasy outlook varies much either way.

