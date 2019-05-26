Pirates' Nick Kingham: Starting Game 1 Monday
Kingham is scheduled to start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader at Cincinnati, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Kingham has struggled as the primary pitcher in his last two outings with 13 runs allowed on 19 hits over eight innings. The Pirates may want to avoid using an opener due to the doubleheader, so the 27-year-old looks as though he'll work as a traditional starter Monday, not that his fantasy outlook varies much either way.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Struggles as primary pitcher•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: May be on outs for rotation•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Drilled for seven runs•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Starting again Monday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Yields three walks in four innings•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Tabbed to start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...