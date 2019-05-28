Kingham allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk across 4.2 innings during a no-decision in the first game of a doubleheader against the Reds on Monday.

The 27-year-old turned in his best start of the year. He was one strike away from five scoreless innings, but then the floodgates opened with two outs in the fifth. Because of that, Kingham settled for a no-decision, but owners should still be encouraged by this outing. Kingham is still in a big hole, though, with an 8.28 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and .350 batting average against. He is also 1-1 with 28 strikeouts in 29.1 innings this year.