Kingham (2-0) struck out seven and walked one in Friday's win over the Brewers, allowing four runs on six hits in 5.1 innings.

Kingham had given up only one run through five innings, but allowed an RBI single and a two-run homer in the sixth before getting the hook. This was Kingham's second major-league start, and came after his brilliant one-hit debut performance against the Cardinals. He's now struck out 16 and walked one through 12.1 innings. Last year across High-A and Triple-A ball, Kingham went 10-6 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 20 starts. His next projected start will be against the Giants at home.