Kingham gave up six runs on nine hits and four walks across four innings during Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Rockies.

Kingham was ultimately spared from being handed the loss since Montana DuRapau allowed three runs as the opener. Regardless, Kingham did little to prove he should continue to see work as a primary pitcher, and now has a 8.76 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB over 24.2 major-league innings this season.