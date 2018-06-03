Kingham (2-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cardinals.

Kingham surrendered a grand slam to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning after the first three batters of the game reached base on a walk, single and fielding error, respectively. However, he allowed only three baserunners on two hits and an error over his next four innings to turn in a respectable start. After an electrifying major league debut, Kingham has surrendered at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts, pushing his ERA to 4.03.