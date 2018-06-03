Pirates' Nick Kingham: Surrenders grand slam
Kingham (2-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cardinals.
Kingham surrendered a grand slam to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning after the first three batters of the game reached base on a walk, single and fielding error, respectively. However, he allowed only three baserunners on two hits and an error over his next four innings to turn in a respectable start. After an electrifying major league debut, Kingham has surrendered at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts, pushing his ERA to 4.03.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Confirmed for another start•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Allows three runs Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Lined up for two-start week•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Joining rotation Tuesday against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Could make spot start Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: No room in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...