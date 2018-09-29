Kingham allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in Friday's win over the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Kingham gave up a two-run blast in the third inning to tie the game 2-2, but the Pirates would jump out in front during the fourth inning. He'd leave after throwing 45 of 76 pitches for strikes. Kingham finishes the 2018 season with a 5.21 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 69 strikeouts through 76 innings.