Pirates' Nick Kingham: Surrenders two in short outing
Kingham allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in Friday's win over the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.
Kingham gave up a two-run blast in the third inning to tie the game 2-2, but the Pirates would jump out in front during the fourth inning. He'd leave after throwing 45 of 76 pitches for strikes. Kingham finishes the 2018 season with a 5.21 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 69 strikeouts through 76 innings.
