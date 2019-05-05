Kingham is scheduled to start Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.

Steven Brault and Kingham will take the mound Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as the Pirates shuffle their starting rotation with Jameson Taillon (elbow) and Chris Archer (thumb) on the injured list. Kingham has a 6.39 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 12.2 innings out of the bullpen for Pittsburgh this season.

