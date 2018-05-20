Kingham (2-1) allowed three runs over six innings to take his first major league loss Saturday against the Padres. He struck out five batters and walked just one across 98 pitches.

It was another impressive performance for the Pirates' promising young pitcher, but it wasn't enough to top what Clayton Richard was doing on the other side of the matchup. Kingham had zero runs of support and the Pirates didn't scratch a run across until the eighth inning. He now has two quality starts in three tries and continues to make his case to remain in the Pirates' rotation.