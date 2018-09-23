Kingham is lined up to start Sunday against the Brewers with Joe Musgrove (abdomen, pelvis) done for the season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander last started Sept. 2 but at times has been a fantasy help in deeper leagues when given these assignments. His turn against the Brewers presents plenty of risk, as Kingham has spun a 4.77 ERA in 66 innings as a starter, but he's struck out 60 in that window, and anyone chasing K's as the season comes to a close could be happy to take the chance at pitcher-friendly PNC Park.