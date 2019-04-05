Pirates' Nick Kingham: Throws well Thursday
Kingham threw two scoreless relief innings Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out a pair of batters. He earned his first win of the season.
He made his second appearance of the season after losing out on the fifth starter's competition to Jordan Lyles, who started Thursday and blanked the Reds for five innings. At some point Kingham will likely get a start due to injury, but for now his role is to pitch middle-inning relief with multi-inning capability.
