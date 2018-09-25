Manager Clint Hurdle said Kingham will start against the Reds in Cincinnati on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

After hurling seven shutout innings of one-run ball in his season debut, Kingham has compiled a 5.79 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 65.2 innings. The Brewers touched him up for six runs (five earned) in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander beat the Reds in Cincinnati on July 21, allowing two earned runs in 6.1 innings. Fantasy owners might be wise to consider other options, however, given Kingham's recent struggles.