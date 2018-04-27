Kingham will make his major-league debut Sunday against the Cardinals, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A Wednesday doubleheader leaves the Pirates with six games in five days, so Kingham will be called upon to make a spot start. He was on the fringes of the big leagues back in 2015 before his career was derailed by Tommy John surgery. In four starts for Triple-A Indianapolis so far this season, the 26-year-old has a 1.59 ERA and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate.