Pirates' Nick Kingham: Will start Sunday
Kingham will make his major-league debut Sunday against the Cardinals, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
A Wednesday doubleheader leaves the Pirates with six games in five days, so Kingham will be called upon to make a spot start. He was on the fringes of the big leagues back in 2015 before his career was derailed by Tommy John surgery. In four starts for Triple-A Indianapolis so far this season, the 26-year-old has a 1.59 ERA and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Could get Sunday's start•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Another excellent start at Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Potential midseason recall•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Looking good in Grapefruit League•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Makes first appearance Thursday•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?