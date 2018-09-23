Kingham will make both remaining starts originally scheduled for Joe Musgrove (strain), who will not pitch again this season, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander originally was announced as the hurler for Sunday's matchup with the Brewers but now will add a Sept. 28 trip to Cincinnati. Kingham, who holds a 4.69 ERA but has often teased alluring fantasy upside in his first 16 major-league appearances, will probably become a popular pickup in many leagues heading into the final week of action.