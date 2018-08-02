Pirates' Nick Kingham: Yanked after one inning in loss
Kingham (5-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Pirates fell 9-2 to the Cubs, giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over only one inning while striking out one.
The Cubs batted around in the first inning but only got one ball out of the infield, as Kingham had to deal with two infield hits and two errors in addition to his own missteps, which included a hit by pitch. Nonetheless, the timing was awful for the rookie, who now seems all but certain to lose his spot in the rotation with Chris Archer in town. If the Pirates do elect to run with a six-man rotation for now, the news isn't much better for Kingham -- he'd be lined up for a start next Wednesday in Coors Field.
