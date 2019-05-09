Kingham allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in a no-decision against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Making his first start of the season, Kingham pitched fairly well. He only lasted four innings, but that was somewhat expected, as Kingham has been pitching out of the bullpen this year. Giving up only three hits was nice, but he lost his control against three batters and yielded a homer. Regardless, Kingham is likely going to receive another opportunity to start with Jameson Taillon (elbow) and Chris Archer (thumb) both on the injured list. Kingham is 1-0 with a 5.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 16.2 innings this season.