site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-nick-mears-optioned-to-triple-a-792467 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Nick Mears: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mears was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
He was called up Friday but didn't enter a game this weekend. Mears has a 5.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB in 18.2 innings at Triple-A.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read