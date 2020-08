Mears was promoted from the alternate training site prior to Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

He has a 5.40 ERA, 2.70 WHIP and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (four) in 3.1 innings in the majors this year. While almost all the Pirates' high-leverage arms are injured, Mears still seems like a long shot to get late-inning work in close games.