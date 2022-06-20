Mears (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 7 and has made five appearances for the affiliate, covering 4.1 innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits and three walks and striking out six.

Mears opened his 30-day rehab window at Single-A Bradenton on May 25, so the Pirates will either have to pull him off the assignment or activate him from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week. Since the Pirates may not have a spot available for him in the big leagues once he's formally reinstated, Mears could end up being optioned to Indianapolis.