Tropeano was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Tuesday and optioned to the team's alternate training site, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
39 of Tropeano's 42 marjo-league appearances have been starts, and there's certainly a chance he adds to that total for a Pirates team that just lost Joe Musgrove to a triceps injury. The 29-year-old owns a respectable 4.51 ERA in 217.1 big-league innings.
