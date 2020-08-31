Tropeano (1-0) picked up the win against the Brewers on Sunday, allowing two hits and two walks across 2.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Tropeano entered the game with the Pirates leading 4-1 in the fifth inning. Although he allowed at least one baserunner in each frame he pitched, the right-hander was able to keep Milwaukee off the board. Tropeano has now fanned six across 6.2 innings pitched since being recalled on Aug. 23.