Tropeano tossed four scoreless innings in relief of Steven Brault on Tuesday versus the White Sox. Tropeano allowed three hits, walked none and struck out four.

Tropeano was making his first appearance with the Pirates after spending the last five years in the Angels organization. He pitched well opposite White Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who had a no-hitter Tuesday. Tropeano has primarily been used as a starter in his career, and it's possible he gets a turn in the rotation in the weekend series versus the Brewers. If it goes well, he could be in competition with Brault once Joe Musgrove (triceps) returns from the injured list.