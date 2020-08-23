Tropeano was recalled from the alternate training site Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh earlier in August, and he'll now make his way to the major-league roster. Most of Tropeano's big-league experience came as a starter (4.51 ERA over 217.1 career innings), but the Pirates haven't indicated he'll be joining the rotation.
