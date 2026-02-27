default-cbs-image
Yorke added significant muscle over the offseason and also tweaked his swing in order to create more loft, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Yorke worked out for three-and-a-half hours per day on a near-daily basis over the offseason to remake his body and add strength. It's already shown up in his spring training results, too, as he's gone 4-for-11 at the plate in the early going and during Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox hit two balls in excess of 110 mph. Yorke is competing for a utility role with the Pirates.

