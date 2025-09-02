The Pirates recalled Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Yorke was a regular in the Pittsburgh lineup for the second half of September last season, but after failing to win a spot on the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, he's spent the entire 2025 campaign to date at Indianapolis. The 23-year-old has been serviceable as an everyday player for Indianapolis with a .287/.348/.406 slash line, seven home runs and 17 steals over 440 plate appearances, but he didn't impress enough at any point to earn a call-up to Pittsburgh until the active roster expanded to 28 men September. Yorke will likely stick with the Pirates throughout the final month of the season, but he could end up filling a utility role and may not be in line for steady playing time.